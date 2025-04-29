Another Wahlburgers location in Massachusetts has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Another location of a chain of burger spots with local roots has shut down.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to a Facebook post from the place, Wahlburgers at MarketStreet Lynnfield is no longer in business, having closed on April 27. This is the second location in the Greater Boston area to shutter over the past year or so, as the South Bay outlet in Dorchester closed its doors last spring.

Existing locations of the chain--which was founded by Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg--can be found locally in Boston's Fenway, Logan Airport (2), and Hingham, with others a bit further out in Plainville and Springfield.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The website for Wahlburgers can be found at https://www.wahlburgersrestaurant.com/