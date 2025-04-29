Boston Restaurant Talk

Another Wahlburgers location in Massachusetts has closed

Another location of a chain of burger spots with local roots has shut down.

According to a Facebook post from the place, Wahlburgers at MarketStreet Lynnfield is no longer in business, having closed on April 27. This is the second location in the Greater Boston area to shutter over the past year or so, as the South Bay outlet in Dorchester closed its doors last spring.

Existing locations of the chain--which was founded by Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg--can be found locally in Boston's Fenway, Logan Airport (2), and Hingham, with others a bit further out in Plainville and Springfield.

The website for Wahlburgers can be found at https://www.wahlburgersrestaurant.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
