Another warmup on the way, temps could challenge records

Early sunsets after the switch to Standard Time never fail to surprise (and dismay). Many commuters will hit the road -- and return to homebase -- in the dark in the coming weeks. While we “only” lose 22 more minutes on the sunset time (from 4:33 to 4:11 by Dec. 7), we continue to “lose” daylight until the winter solstice on Dec. 21 thanks to the later sunrises. Of course, abolishing Standard Time and remaining on Daylight Saving could negate this, but that seems to be tabled for now.

At least the temperatures don’t seem to mind, right? Although we’re shrouded in clouds and chilly temperatures on Monday, we’re staring at another warmup in the coming days. Highs soar (again) from the 50s to the 70s by midweek, when we challenge records in both Boston and Worcester.

This will count as our sixth major warmup (followed by a cooldown) since late September! A remarkable stretch indeed. Gusty winds will accompany the warm weather. This will heighten the fire danger throughout the Commonwealth, but it will also help disperse the smoke that’s been smothering the North Shore.

The next drop in temps late week will be at the hands of a new batch of cool air. What’s different about this cool shot is how it comes with an increased risk of showers – something that could derail any subsequent warmup.

We’ll have to see how it pans out, but the warmup/cooldown streak could be coming to an abrupt end and we may be able to muster more than just a “passing sprinkle” as the pattern switches up in the next 7-10 days.