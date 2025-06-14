Another wet weekend will break a Boston record

New England has seen a lot of wet weekend weather this year.

For the 13th weekend in a row, we'll see rain Saturday. It's certainly not what we want during spring and summer.

The longest streak of wet Saturdays on record in Boston is 12, which also happened in 1943 and 1970. This weekend breaks that record.

People were out and about Friday, enjoying all the city has to offer, since Saturday's weather will be uncooperative.

"You work all week, and you know it's beautiful out, and then Friday rolls around, and that's the last sunny day of the week, it seems," said Zach Baron of South Boston.

Restaurants with outdoor dining are noticing a difference with the less than satisfactory weekend pattern.

"On a normal Saturday, with the sun shining like this today, this would be every seat full, probably a line at the door with the beautiful windows," Brett Ursino, a bartender at Petula's in South Boston, said on Friday.

"This weather is actually either a blessing or a curse, so it's helping our business," said Mimi Murphy, a retail store owner in Beacon Hill.

Murphy says the constant graduations and summer events are still bringing people out, no matter what the weather is.

"If we didn't have all these events, it would be silence," she said. "Radio silence."

One customer who was picking up lunch to go at an area spot said with this rainy stretch of Saturdays, employers shouldn't be surprised if people are calling in sick anytime the sun is out.