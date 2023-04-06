Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Ludlow

Antelope Escapes From Zoo in Western Mass., Still on the Loose

People have been urged to drive carefully in the area and not to approach the animal

By Matt Fortin

an antelope on the loose in the ludlow massachusetts area
Ludlow Animal Control

An antelope escaped from a zoo last week in Ludlow, Massachusetts, and animal control in the community has asked the public to keep their eyes out for the large mammal.

The Eland Antelope escaped from the Lupa Zoo last week, according to Ludlow Animal Control, which said that she was last seen in Wilbraham near the Red Bridge.

Animal control officers noted that she is non-aggressive and an herbivore.

Still, the public was warned not to approach the antelope, because she would likely run away. She also can kick if she is approached from behind and startled.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The public has been urged to call police if they spot her.

More Western Massachusetts News

Springfield Mar 30

Two Dead After Early-Morning Fire in Springfield

Springfield Mar 22

Baby Abandoned in Springfield Survived on Doorstep Nearly 2 Days

This article tagged under:

Ludlow
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us