Man, woman arrested in massive fire at abandoned Cape Cod restaurant

A man and a woman have been charged in a massive fire that destroyed the former Anthony's Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouth, Massachusetts in November, authorities announced Monday.

Jacob Ladner, 22, and Isabella Medeiros, 18, were arrested Monday by state and local police over the Nov. 3 fire at the abandoned restaurant on Route 6A, according to state and local fire officials and Yarmouth police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The pair are due to face charges of burning a building, breaking and entering, wanton destruction and trespassing in Barnstable District Court on Tuesday, the officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.

The authorities didn't share what from their four-month investigation led to the arrests of Ladner and Medeiros.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"Fire is dangerous, destructive, and unpredictable. This intentionally set fire put first responders, the public, and the perpetrators themselves in danger," Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue said in a statement.

The cause of the fire at the former Anthony's Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday remains under investigation. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The fire was reported by a passerby about 6:30 on the night of Nov. 3, firefighters said at the time. When firefighters arrived at the restaurant, which had been closed for several years, they saw heavy flames from Route 6A and called in fire crews from several neighboring communities.

The fire had advanced quickly through the structure and was threatening other buildings on the property, along with brush near the original building. Even more fire crews were called in to help keep the fire from spreading.

Video from the scene showed a huge fire raging at the former business, with flames and smoke visible for miles around.

Fire officials said crews worked for several hours to bring the fire under control.

There were no civilian injuries, but one firefighter was evaluated on scene for a minor injury.