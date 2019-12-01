Anti-Abortion Activists to Keep Fighting Abortion Rights Law

An anti-abortion group is saying it will appeal a decision by a Rhode Island Superior Court judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's abortion rights law passed this summer.

The lawsuit was filed in June on behalf of Catholics for Life and other anti-abortion activists. They argued the law violates the state Constitution, which they said doesn't guarantee the right to privacy for a woman seeking an abortion.

The Providence Journal reports that after Judge Melissa Darigan dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday, an attorney for the anti-abortion activists tweeted she plans to appeal the decision to the Rhode Island Supreme Court.

The Reproductive Privacy Act signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in June codifies the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling into state law.