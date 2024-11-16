Boston

Anti-abortion march underway at the Boston common

The National Men’s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood is expected to end in a rally at the Parkman Bandstand, the Boston Globe reported.

An anti-abortion rally is set to take place at the Boston common after a three-mile walk through Boston on Saturday afternoon

The National Men’s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood is expected to end in a rally at the Parkman Bandstand, the Boston Globe reported.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to Boston Globe reports, the march started outside Planned Parenthood in Allston on Saturday morning.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us