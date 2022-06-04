Anti-Semitic Pamphlets Discovered in Peabody

An investigation is underway following the discovery of pamphlets containing anti-Semitic messaging in Peabody.

Peabody police told NBC10 Boston that reports of the pamphlets had been dropped on people’s property in West Peabody, where officers first responded to Antrim Road on Saturday to collect them.

The pamphlets have been discovered as Jewish communities are observing Shavuot.

We spoke with several neighbors this afternoon, who said they had not heard about the incident but were shocked to learn about this hateful messaging in their community.

Police in Peabody say there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

The Anti-Defamation League released a report earlier this year that found Massachusetts has seen a 48 percent spike in anti-Semitic incidents over the last year.

"We can confirm that this disturbing incident was reported to ADL," New England regional director Robert Trestan said. "These hateful fliers appear to be the propaganda efforts of the Goyim Defense League, or GDL, a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent anti-Semitism. Their overarching goal is to cast aspersions on Jews and spread anti-Semitic myths and conspiracy theories, including anti-Semitic conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus. There is no place for antisemitism and hate in Massachusetts. Everyone must take a stand and speak up against hate wherever it appears."