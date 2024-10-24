Massachusetts

Antisemitic stickers found in Brookline, community gathering being held Thursday

Police say the stickers were first discovered over the weekend

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

The investigation continues after antisemitic stickers were posted all around Brookline, Massachusetts. And the community is now coming together to fight hate.

Members of a synagogue on Harvard Street will gather outside in a show of solidarity after antisemitic stickers were found targeting the Jewish community.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police say the stickers were first discovered over the weekend. They featured a swastika over the Israeli flag. They were found on light posts near a bakery on Harvard Street, a synagogue and a K-8 school.

Similar stickers were placed in Harvard Square in Cambridge last week.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"We believe that hatred is indivisible, and if you hate one, you hate the others. If someone hates a Jewish person, they're gonna hate me, and that's how we deal with hatred in Brookline," said Bernard Greene, Brookline select board chairman.

Brookline and Cambridge police are investigating to see if the incidents are connected. Community members plan to come together out in front of the synagogue around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Elevated wildfire risk across Massachusetts this week

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Man shot in the face in North Attleborough hotel lobby

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us