Record high number of antisemitic incidents reported again in New England: ADL

Antisemitic incidents in the United States and New England continue to be reported at historic highs, with a notable increase in incidents on college campuses, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents.

Nationally, the ADL found 9,354 reported incidents in 2024, up from 8,873 in 2023. The organization said this reflects elevated antisemitism that’s been seen since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which set off the war in Gaza.

There were 638 incidents of assault, harassment or vandalism reported in the New England region, which covers Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. That’s up from 623 in 2023 and a 213% increase since 2022, according to ADL New England. Massachusetts saw 6.14 incidents per 100,000 residents in 2024, the fourth highest in the country.

The report states that incidents at colleges and universities are up more than any other type of location and points to actions taken at anti-Israel protests as a source of concern. Massachusetts ranked third nationally for incidents reported on college campuses, with 107 reports, 89% of which were related to Israel.

Reports of antisemitism at local universities and others across the country have captured the focus of the Trump administration, with the Department of Education launching an investigation at more than 60 schools. The action has set off a public clash with Harvard University, which has pushed back on the federal government's demands to make changes to policy and is now suing over the freezing of billions in federal funding.