Antonio Brown Apologizes to Robert Kraft, Patriots

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown on Tuesday apologized to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, two months after he was released by the team amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

In a tweet, Brown apologized "sincerely" and said he only wanted to be an asset for the organization. He also apologized "for the bad media" and "drama" surrounding his brief stint with the team.

Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk — AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019

In a September Twitter rant days after being released, Brown vowed to never play in the National Football League again and took a parting shot at Kraft.

"Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly," Brown wrote in a tweet that was later taken down.

In February, Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution. The charges were filed following a massive investigation into prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter and several other Florida locations.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charges. He also issued a public apology.

Brown's short time with the team was marked by controversy, including a civil lawsuit filed in federal court accusing him of rape. Brown has denied that allegation.

The team's decision to part ways with Brown came after a report that the player sent "intimidating" text messages to one of his accusers, which reportedly "enraged" Kraft.