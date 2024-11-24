Apparent shooting reported outside Downtown Lynn restaurant

Lynn police responded early Sunday morning to an apparent shooting outside of a restaurant in the downtown section of the city, authorities said.

A 911 call went out shortly after midnight reporting shots fired outside of the Mama Blanca restaurant on Oxford Street, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Workers told responding officers that family members took the person who was shot to get medical attention.

Authorities added that a vehicle possibly involved was found nearby.

Additional information was not immediately available.