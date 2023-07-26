Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cambridge

Apparent water main break leads to street flooding in Cambridge

By Matt Fortin

An apparent water main break in Cambridge, Massachusetts, led to some significant street flooding during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The water main break happened near the corner of Portland Street and Broadway, where water was covering the streets.

First responders on scene have been searching for the break point, and hope to get things handled to minimize impacts for the morning commtue.

More Cambridge news

Cambridge Jul 16

Man injured in early morning Cambridge shooting

boston restaurant talk Jul 9

New outdoor bar coming to Cambridge? This week's food news

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us