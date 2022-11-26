Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weymouth

Apple CEO Visits Victims of Hingham Apple Store Crash at South Shore Hospital

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited people who spent Thanksgiving at a Massachusetts hospital after a car crashed into a local Apple store.

South Shore Hospital in Weymouth confirmed in a written statement that Cook and the company's senior vice president Deirdre O'Brien visited patients on Friday who were hurt when an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store last Monday in Hingham.

"The genuine caring and kindness shown by Tim and his team on this visit did so much to lift the spirits of the patients and our colleagues," South Shore Health president and CEO Allen Smith said in a written statement.

One man, identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, died in the incident. Nineteen others were hurt, and eight were taken to South Shore Hospital, including a firefighter from Hyannis.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Weymouth
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us