Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Applebee's in Woburn has closed, leaving just 3 in immediate Boston area

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Restaurant Chains Applebee's
Scott Olson/Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A casual dining chain continues to disappear from the local landscape as it has closed yet another Boston-area location and now only has three outlets left inside/along Route 128.

According to a source, Applebee's in Woburn is no longer in operation, with a Daily Time Chronicle article indicating that the Elm Street restaurant shut down around the end of April. This is one of a number of locations of the chain to have closed over the years, including ones in Boston's Back Bay, Braintree, Brighton, Danvers, Dedham, Malden, and Newton; currently, the only ones remaining in the immediate Boston area are in South Bay, Quincy, and Saugus.

The address for the now-closed Applebee's in Woburn was 2 Elm Street, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.applebees.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us