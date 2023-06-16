Applebee's in Woburn has closed, leaving just 3 in immediate Boston area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A casual dining chain continues to disappear from the local landscape as it has closed yet another Boston-area location and now only has three outlets left inside/along Route 128.
According to a source, Applebee's in Woburn is no longer in operation, with a Daily Time Chronicle article indicating that the Elm Street restaurant shut down around the end of April. This is one of a number of locations of the chain to have closed over the years, including ones in Boston's Back Bay, Braintree, Brighton, Danvers, Dedham, Malden, and Newton; currently, the only ones remaining in the immediate Boston area are in South Bay, Quincy, and Saugus.
The address for the now-closed Applebee's in Woburn was 2 Elm Street, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.applebees.com/
