Aquitaine in Dedham, Gaslight in Lynnfield Have Closed for Good

Facebook/Aquitaine

Earlier today it was reported than an Italian restaurant in Boston had closed down after sustaining damage from a water main break earlier this year. Now we have learned that two other dining spots from the same restaurant group have shut down as well.

According to a source, Aquitaine at Legacy Place in Dedham is no longer in operation, with a note on its website confirming this, while a similar note on the website for Gaslight at MarketStreet Lynnfield mentions that it has closed as well. Both notes say that "These are difficult times and this decision to close was not made easily" while also referring people to Aquitaine Boston, Gaslight, and Metropolis Cafe in Boston's South End along with Aquitaine Chestnut Hill.

As mentioned earlier, The Aquitaine Group has also closed Cinquecento in the South End, which was "devastated" by flood damage back in April.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

