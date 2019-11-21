Are the Patriots Considering Bringing Antonio Brown Back?

With the playoffs looming and the offense struggling, the New England Patriots could use a boost.

Might that boost come in the form of a reunion with wide receiver Antonio Brown? Apparently, the Patriots are considering bringing the seven-time Pro Bowler back in the fold.

Thursday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria," Christian Fauria said New England has "kicked the tires" on Brown and has had internal discussions about re-signing the 31-year-old. The Patriots cut Brown after just one game in September amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday for bringing "bad media and drama" to the organization during his brief tenure. When asked about Brown's apology, quarterback Tom Brady said, "I didn't put too much thought into it. But yeah, it's his choice and good for him."

The NFL recently met with Brown as they continue to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Brown countersued one of his accusers, Britney Taylor, for "defamation" and "interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements."

