Are the Patriots Considering Bringing Antonio Brown Back?

The Patriots cut Brown after just one game in September amid sexual misconduct allegations

Circuit_Trails_Opening.jpg
NBC Sports - Boston

With the playoffs looming and the offense struggling, the New England Patriots could use a boost.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 9 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

Might that boost come in the form of a reunion with wide receiver Antonio Brown? Apparently, the Patriots are considering bringing the seven-time Pro Bowler back in the fold.

Thursday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria," Christian Fauria said New England has "kicked the tires" on Brown and has had internal discussions about re-signing the 31-year-old. The Patriots cut Brown after just one game in September amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday for bringing "bad media and drama" to the organization during his brief tenure. When asked about Brown's apology, quarterback Tom Brady said, "I didn't put too much thought into it. But yeah, it's his choice and good for him."

The NFL recently met with Brown as they continue to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Brown countersued one of his accusers, Britney Taylor, for "defamation" and "interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Copyright N
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us