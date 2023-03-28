Local

Arlington

Arlington Police Searching for Missing Man Last Seen March 20

Police in Arlington, Massachusetts, are looking for 56-year-old Edward Leydon, who is legally blind

Arlington Police Department

Police in Arlington, Massachusetts, said Tuesday that they were looking for a missing man who was last seen eight days earlier.

Fifty-six-year-old Edward Leydon, who is legally blind, was last seen by family at his Massachusetts Avenue home on the morning of March 20.

Leydon is described as being about 5'7 with black and white hair and blue eyes.

Police said Leydon may be wearing jeans, sneakers and a light blue jacket. He has been known to frequent the Somerville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-643-1212.

