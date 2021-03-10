Arlington Police Seek Missing 15-Year-Old

Police in Arlington, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Amber Hazeltine was last seen leaving her home around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Hazeltine is described as being white with blue eyes and brownish blonde hair. She is about 5'4 and 127 pounds.
When she was last seen, police say Hazeltine was wearing sweatpants, a long-sleeve white T-shirt and white sneakers.
Police said Hazeltine may be in a black Honda, but the model and plate number were not known.
Anyone with information is asked to call 781-316-3900.