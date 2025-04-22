Arlington police seek missing teen

Police in Arlington, Massachusetts, are searching for a teenager who has been missing since this weekend.

Authorities say 14-year-old Leonardo Gallardo was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday.

At the time of his disappearance, Gallardo was wearing a green military-style jacket and a green backpack, police said.

The Arlington Police Department did not give a physical description of Gallardo, but shared a photo of him.

Gallardo may have been spotted in Revere.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-643-1212.