Now's your chance to run a historic, possibly haunted theater in Arlington

A historic, possibly haunted and legendary local theater is looking for a buyer to continue its legacy for future generations to enjoy.

The primary operator of the Regent Theatre in Arlington, Massachusetts, is ready to retire from the arts center, and wants to find someone with his same passion to pass the torch to.

"I think it's time to push these things a little bit forward and try to get some younger blood in here to take it to the next level," Richard Stavros said. "And I think the theatre is ready for somebody to come in and bring it to the next level."

Stavros has been in charge at the Regent since 1993. He's the primary owner of Medford Street Theatre, which operates the Regent.

Now offering a diverse lineup of independent films and live acts, the Regent has been in business since 1916. In the beginning, it had a pool hall and bowling alley in its basement.

Stavros said that when he came onboard in the early 90s, the theatre needed a lot of work. He embarked on a decades-long effort to breathe new life into the Regent, and transformed it into a full performing arts center.

"We used to have an older audience and now we’re drawing a younger audience," Stavros said. "The young kids are now getting into the arts."

Walking through the historic theater, which is filled with pieces of history — including the original concessions stand — it's hard to not think of all the stories the Regent could tell. Stavros was full of many of those stories. He said there's been everything from baptisms to a funeral at the theater, and just about everything in between. There's a rumor that a ghost of a friendly little girl, who hates cursing, calls the Regent home, and Stavros speculated that Babe Ruth may have stopped by during the Prohibition era.

Despite his love for the Regent and live performance, Stavros — who has done much of the work on the theater himself — is ready to turn the page on this era in his life.

"It's at this time where I've been here 30 years, and they don't want me climbing ladders — I'm getting a little shaky on the ladders," Stavros said. "It’s not that I'm going anywhere, it's just that I'm looking for someone who really has the passion."

The 73-year-old is looking forward to spending more time on his other passions, like coaching the rowing team at Medford High School.

He says that despite many independent theatres struggling, and steep competition from streaming services, the Regent Theatre is thriving.

"There is a need for people to interact, to see a live performance," he said. "There is something about a live performance that you don’t get watching it on tv, or watching it on the screen. The live entertainment is where it is."

Interested buyers should reach out to the Regent for more information.