Schools in Arlington, Massachusetts are back open after a brief closure.

A student at Stratton Elementary School tested positive for the novel coronavirus is now doing well and recovering at home, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the school underwent a second round of cleaning Monday and was closed for the day— as school and health officials worked to pinpoint any close contacts of the infected child.

Close to 30 people — including students and staff — are now being quarantined.

The student's mother, who has also tested positive for coronavirus, had attended the Biogen conference in Boston last month.

Town leaders say another parent and student at a different Arlington elementary school are also showing symptoms and being tested. They say that they want people to know that there was a lot of thought and conversation before the decision to open school today was made.

“We look at the science, we look at the data, we look at the guidance from state and federal and there a lot of factors that go into this,” said Christine Bongiorno, director of the town's health and human services department.

The town held a call bank to field questions Monday night and stressed that if there is a need to self quarantine— the board of health would have already contacted you.