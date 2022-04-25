Armed, Barricaded Man Arrested After Haverhill Shooting

Authorities arrested an armed and barricaded man Saturday who had run into a Haverhill, Massachusetts, home after reportedly shooting and pistol-whipping another man in front of the house next door.

Jake Houston, 37, of Brockton, is due in Haverhill District Monday on several charges related to the shooting at 25 Dover St. on Saturday night. A 38-year-old man was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team went into the house Saturday night and began clearing rooms. They found Houston hiding in a vent shaft in the basement.

A police dog and its handler told Houston to surrender or be apprehended by the dog. Houston surrendered and was taken into custody.

Massachusetts State Police said they helped Haverhill police respond to the situation using the Special Tactical Operations Team, which is specially trained in high-risk building entries and arrests, and the Drone Unit and Bomb Squad.

Troopers from the state police Drone Unit flew an unmanned aerial vehicle over and around the residence to clear what areas it could. Members of the Bomb Squad staged three of the unit's robots to enter the home to clear additional rooms if necessary.

Haverhill officers subsequently located the firearm believed used by Houston in a pantry in the house.

Houston faces multiple firearms charges, armed assault to murder and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.