Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday.

Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report fo an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition with him.

White is affiliated with the project, police said, though they did not specify how.

White was charged with possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, leaving a firearm in a motor vehicle and improper storage of a firearm. He is set to be arraigned at Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

