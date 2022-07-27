Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside Worcester Home, Police Say

An armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday.

Police said it started when officers tried to execute a warrant at an address on East Kendall Street. The person's girlfriend told police that he barricaded himself inside, and that he has a gun.

The area is currently blocked off.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More details on the situation were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.