Armed Man Shot and Killed By Police in Worcester

Police found the man holding a rifle and wearing a backpack with wires coming out of it on Grafton Street in Worcester, Massachusetts

By Katelyn Flint and Mary Markos

An armed man who made bomb threats was shot and killed by police around midnight in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The man called 911 and told dispatchers he was armed with a bomb and another was located somewhere in the city, police said. Authorities found him holding a rifle and wearing a backpack with wires coming out of it on Grafton Street after pinning his phone location.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was on scene and found a device, but did not provide any other details. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

