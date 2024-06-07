Armed man shot by Maine State Police trooper

A man was shot by police after pointing a gun at a Maine State Police trooper on Friday, according to state police.

State police said they responded to a report of a possible domestic violence event at a home in Hiram at an undisclosed time on Friday. Upon arrival, they said Trooper Zachary Fancy entered the residence and was confronted by a man who pointed a gun at him.

The trooper fired his gun and hit the man, whose identity has not been released by police.

The Maine Attorney General's Office will investigate the law enforcement use of force, and state police will conduct the criminal investigation.

Fancy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in any police shooting.