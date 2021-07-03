2 Arrested in Armed Standoff Shutting I-95; Shelter-in-Place for Wakefield, Reading

A group of heavily armed men were refusing to comply with police Saturday morning north of Boston, prompting Interstate 95 to be closed and a shelter-in-place order for residents of Wakefield and Reading, police said.

The highway was shut down between Lynnfield and Stoneham, with Massachusetts State Police asking drivers to avoid the area.

"We have several armed persons accounted for at this scene on Rt 95. They are refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons," state police said on Twitter.

Two people were arrested, but the situation is ongoing, state police said. They were working "to resolve the situation peacefully."

Two suspects have been arrested by members of @NEMLEC on North Ave, Wakefield. MSP has taken custody of and transported them to one of our barracks. The situation is ongoing w/remaining members of the group. We continue to work to resolve the situation peacefully. https://t.co/1bZWM1vYKS — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

Wakefield police said the incident began when about eight men fled into the woods from a traffic stop on Route 128 near Parker Road. They were "heavily armed" with handguns and rifles and "claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws," a statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear what group the men were associated with.

"No threats were made, but these men should be considered armed and dangerous," Wakefield police said. "We are asking residents in these areas to lock their doors and remain inside their homes. A heavy police presence will be in this area as well."

The shutdown of the major highway comes on a busy holiday weekend, when many people were expected to travel.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.