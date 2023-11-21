Boston

Armed robber stole man's money, ATM card by cutting a hole in his pants

The incident occurred Monday night in East Boston

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police Car
necn

An armed robber allegedly stole a man's money, ATM card and cell phone at knifepoint by cutting a hole in the man's pants on Monday night.

Boston police said they received a call shortly before 7 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery in the area of 406 Meridien Street in East Boston. When they arrived, the male victim said the suspect approached him with a knife and demanded his money.

When the victim refused to hand over his money, the suspect cut a hole in the man's pants to remove the money, ATM card and cell phone. The suspect then placed the knife to the man's throat and demanded his PIN number. The victim again refused and the suspect then threw the victim's phone and ATM card to the ground and fled.

Police said they were able to locate the suspect a short time later and retrieve the knife used in the robbery.

The suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old Brandon Frazier, of East Boston, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and carrying a dangerous weapon. He was expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

No further details were released.

