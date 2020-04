Suspects in an armed robbery were chased down by Walpole Police early Monday morning.

Police responded to the armed robbery with a gun at a Cumberland Farms on Route 1A. The suspects fled from police, driving off in a car before crashing and then running from the officers on foot.

⁦@WalpolePolice⁩ responded to Rt#1A Cumberland Farms tonight for armed robbery-gun. Suspects fled in vehicle & engaged in pursuit by WPD. Vehicle crashed on Rt#1 & officers pursued on foot. One suspect in custody. Thank you ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ ⁦@SharonMAPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/Wd1rDUJUgh — Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) April 20, 2020

One suspect in custody, according to police. Massachusetts State Police and the Sharon Police Department helped with the pursuit.