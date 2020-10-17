Armed Subject Reported at Market Basket Plaza in Lee, NH

Police are responding to a report of an "armed subject" at the Market Basket plaza in Lee, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield said on Facebook that there is an "armed subject situation" at the Market Basket plaza on Route 125 and that "all stores are in lockdown."

The manager of the Market Basket store confirmed that the store has been in lockdown for around one hour. No one that they know of has been hit and no injuries have been reported inside of the store, according to the manager.

Lee resident Andre Huppe showed up at the scene after a standoff started and heard police "talking to him, trying to get him to surrender, saying that they want a peaceful ending to this."

Dronsfield urged everyone to avoid the area.

There were earlier reports on Facebook of several people being stuck inside the Market Basket store as a result of the lockdown. Although the roads are open, the plaza is shut down.

At least a dozen police vehicles were on the scene.

It is currently unclear when a briefing on the situation will take place. "I'm not even thinking about that right now," one police chief said.

No further information was immediately available.