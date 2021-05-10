Local

Man Fires Gun to Stop Robbery Near Franklin Park Golf Course

The suspect allegedly tried to rob, choke and threatened to kill the woman before a witness stepped in, shooting a single round away from people or property

By Mary Markos

An armed witness helped a woman who was being assaulted Sunday near the Franklin Park Golf Course in Boston, Massachusetts.

Police arrested Wayne Straw, 38 of Dorchester, at 4:44 p.m. Sunday on aggravated assault charges.

Straw allegedly approached the woman and attempted to rob her, police said, by placing his hands around her neck and threatening to kill her. A witness, who is licensed to carry a firearm, tried to intervene.

The suspect approached the witness and reached towards the waistband area of his pants while making additional threats. That's when the witness shot a single round away from any people or property, which caused other people in the vicinity to call 911 and hastened response from Boston police.

The witness voluntarily turned over his gun and license on scene as evidence.

The suspect was placed in custody and will appear in West Roxbury District Court. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

