Army veteran from Florida killed in Cape Cod hit-and-run

Authorities investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod this weekend have identified the Florida man who was killed.

Police in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, said 24-year-old Army veteran Timothy Duval of Tallahassee was hit and killed on Ocean View Drive, near Long Pond Road, while on vacation.

The married father of a 3-year-old boy had spent Saturday evening with a group of friends, at some point becoming separated from them before being struck.

Officers responded around 11:37 p.m. to find Duval in the roadway. Life-saving measures were performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the vehicle that struck the man was not present when they arrived and is believed to have fled the scene after the incident. It is believed to be a pickup truck or SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.