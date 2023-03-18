Around 1 Million People Expected at South Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston is on Sunday, but the party had already started Saturday in Southie, with streets and bars packed with people.

With dry weather in the forecast, Congressman Stephen Lynch told NBC10 Boston they're expecting nearly a million people to attend the celebration. In past years, the parade has drawn upwards of a million spectators.

The 3.5-mile route begins at Broadway Station on West Broadway and ends at Andrew Square.

Here are some reminders for those planning to join the sea of green revelers:

Liquor stores will close at 4 p.m.

Bars will stop admitting people at 6:30 p.m.

Bars will stop serving at 7 p.m.

Bars will close at 7:30 p.m.

Officials have been working to avoid a repeat of last year's parade when a neo-Nazi group hung a "Keep Boston Irish" banner on a barricade along the route.

“We stand up for what’s right, so there may or may not be others who try to hijack that from time to time. We don’t worry about them," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. "We are prepared with our public safety officials coordinated across every level of government alongside elected officials, so we’re ready for anything but this is going to be about the families who come out to watch and the celebration of our history and legacy in this community.”

“We’ve had a series of public safety meetings and conferences with everyone from the MBTA police to the FBI just to make sure that we’ve taken all the precautions that we can to keep people safe," Lynch said. "It’s going to be a celebration though.”

The South Boston St. Patrick's Day/Evacuation Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NECN and its streaming platforms.

This year, the parade will be back to its full route after shortening it last year in its return after the COVID pandemic. The parade is presented by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.

