Arrest announced in North End indecent assault case

Boston police have announced an arrest in an indecent assault and battery case out of the city's North End neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the department said Tuesday morning that Boston police arrested Cornelius Williams, 34, of Boston on Monday night. He is charged with indecent assault and battery and assault with intent to rape, according to the official.

Williams is due to appear before a judge at Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The department has been working to arrest a suspect in an assault last Wednesday in the Margaret Street area of the neighborhood.

Police said that a woman was entering her home when she was assaulted by a man who got away on foot.