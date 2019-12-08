Massachusetts

Arrest in Gardner Turns Up 60 Grams of Fentanyl

A 28-year-old Webster man has been charged with trafficking the drug

By Josh Sullivan

Massachusetts State Police

Gardner police arrested a man on drug trafficking charges Saturday night, according to a news release.

Thomas M. LaFrance, 28, of Webster, faces nine different charges after a run-in with officers. He's charged with possessing nearly 4 pounds of Fentanyl. The incident started when an officer tried to pull him over for driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala with a suspended registration, according to police.

Around 7:30 p.m., a state trooper tried to pull LaFrance over, when he sped through a CVS parking lot and tried to drive away, according to the news release. Officers say that he then nearly struck a pickup truck, and got the Impala stuck in a snowbank.

After a struggle with the officer, LaFrance was subdued by a taser, the release said. LaFrance then gave the officer an ID that was not his own.

He was charged with:

  • Failure to stop for police
  • Speeding
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Providing a false name
  • Resisting arrest
  • Assault and battery on a police officer
  • Malicious destruction of property - $250
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Trafficking fentanyl

LaFrance was held without bail in the Franklin County House of Corrections, and will be arraigned Monday in Gardner District Court.

