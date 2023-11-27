Police chase leads to recovery of over 1,000 pieces of stolen mail

An arrest Monday morning in Brookline, Massachusetts, led to the recovery of over 1,000 pieces of stolen mail, according to police.

Newton police said they received information early Monday morning that Wellesley police were in pursuit of a vehicle involved in a mail theft in their city.

Around 4 a.m., a Newton police officer saw the suspect vehicle on Route 9 and attempted to stop it in the area of Hammond Pond Parkway. But during the stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed toward Brookline.

A short time later, the same Newton police officer located the vehicle crashed on Newton Street in Brookline. After a short foot pursuit and investigation, two men were placed under arrest for receiving stolen property and failure to stop for police.

Over 1,000 pieces of mail were recovered, police said.

The two suspects, Yasser Teixeira Mendonca, of New York, and Dahshein Karon Perry, of Massachusetts, were expected to be arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.