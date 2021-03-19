Arrest Made After Armed Robbery at BU

A person has been arrested after an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery in the Boston University area.

The first incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boston University Police Department, who say a student reported being robbed at gunpoint on Dummer Street in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, a person was arrested after an attempted armed robbery at the Target store on Commonwealth Avenue, university police said, adding that the suspect matched the description from the first incident.

The man's identity was not released.