Arrest Made Days After Attempted Kidnapping in Burlington

A person has been arrested in the attempted kidnapping of a woman in Burlington, Massachusetts, officials announced Tuesday.

Police are expected to offer more information soon.

Authorities had been searching for the person who was seen on video trying to drag away the woman on foot Sunday night about 8:30 p.m. near Middlesex Turnpike and Great Meadow Road.

That person fled on foot, after appearing to have been startled by a driver parking her car nearby -- she called 911 and has been called a good Samaritan. The victim was able to get away from the kidnapper, and police located her shortly after the call.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are still searching for the man accused of trying to kidnap woman, who was seen being dragged away on foot Sunday night in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Burlington police previously said they believe the 911 caller spooked the attempted kidnapper, who ran off down Great Meadow Road, jumping the fence into a Department of Public Works yard. That was the last video evidence police say they have of the suspect.

People who live, work and visit the area, which is not far from the Burlington mall, had been stunned by the incident.

"It's heart-wrenching to see when people would take advantage of other people like that," said one resident, Richard Maliawco.

Burlington Police Department

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS of a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Burlington, MA. Details on how a Good Samaritan interrupted the crime & how you can help police catch the suspect - on @NBC10Boston & @NECN all morning. pic.twitter.com/BYQmtUFBhC — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) May 9, 2022

Investigators brought in a K-9 unit from the Essex County Sheriff's Department, a drone and infrared camera, but weren't able to track the attempted kidnapper down Sunday night.

"This is a wake-up call for all of us," Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne said on Monday. "We need the public to be vigilant. Everybody thinks this type of thing doesn’t happen in Burlington, and usually it doesn’t, right? But we all need to be mindful that this, in fact, can happen anywhere."