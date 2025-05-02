Maine

Arrest made more than 40 years after murder of 18-year-old in Maine

Raymond Brown was arrested Thursday in the 1984 murder of Linda Maxwell, Maine State Police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

18-year-old Linda Maxwell was found murdered in Maine in August 1984.
Maine State Police

An arrest has been made nearly 41 years after an 18-year-old was murdered in Maine, state police announced Thursday.

Linda Maxwell, was last seen in the Calais area on Aug. 23, 1984, after spending the evening with friends. Two days later, her body was recovered along the shoreline of the St. Croix River in Robbinston, according to police. Despite an extensive investigation at the time, her case remained unsolved for decades.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Following an intensive and expanded investigation by major crimes unit detectives, police said a grand jury returned an indictment charging 65-year-old Raymond Brown, of Bangor, formerly of Pembroke, with murder.

Brown was taken into custody around 4:15 p.m. Thursday following a traffic stop on Broadway in Bangor, according to police. He was going to be taken to the Washington County Jail, where he'll be held without bail.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"This arrest reflects the continued commitment of the Maine State Police and the Attorney General’s Office to pursue justice in homicide cases, regardless of how much time has passed," state police said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on when Brown could make his first court appearance in this case, or if he's obtained an attorney who can speak to the murder charge he's facing.

Officials haven't revealed more information about what led them to arrest Brown.

Anyone with information related to this case, or any unsolved homicide or missing persons case, is encouraged to contact state police in Augusta at 207-624-7076, in Bangor at 207-973-3700, or in Houlton at 207-532-5400.

More Maine stories

Maine 21 hours ago

FBI, other agencies plan large 3-day search for missing Maine girl

Maine Apr 30

Husband and wife arrested in Maine after police chase

Massachusetts Apr 27

Maine man arrested in NJ after Range Rover stolen from Mass. gas station

This article tagged under:

Maine
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us