Arrest made more than 40 years after murder of 18-year-old in Maine

An arrest has been made nearly 41 years after an 18-year-old was murdered in Maine, state police announced Thursday.

Linda Maxwell, was last seen in the Calais area on Aug. 23, 1984, after spending the evening with friends. Two days later, her body was recovered along the shoreline of the St. Croix River in Robbinston, according to police. Despite an extensive investigation at the time, her case remained unsolved for decades.

Following an intensive and expanded investigation by major crimes unit detectives, police said a grand jury returned an indictment charging 65-year-old Raymond Brown, of Bangor, formerly of Pembroke, with murder.

Brown was taken into custody around 4:15 p.m. Thursday following a traffic stop on Broadway in Bangor, according to police. He was going to be taken to the Washington County Jail, where he'll be held without bail.

"This arrest reflects the continued commitment of the Maine State Police and the Attorney General’s Office to pursue justice in homicide cases, regardless of how much time has passed," state police said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on when Brown could make his first court appearance in this case, or if he's obtained an attorney who can speak to the murder charge he's facing.

Officials haven't revealed more information about what led them to arrest Brown.

Anyone with information related to this case, or any unsolved homicide or missing persons case, is encouraged to contact state police in Augusta at 207-624-7076, in Bangor at 207-973-3700, or in Houlton at 207-532-5400.