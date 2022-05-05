Wendy's Shooter Arrested After Returning to Scene to Retrieve Gun: Police

Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Marlon Raymond Jr., 19, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, is facing 11 charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded, large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for a large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and a violation of town by-laws for possession of a knife over 2.5 inches.

Police said they responded to Condlin Drive shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a 20-year-old Randolph man who had been shot multiple times after exiting a Wendy's restaurant. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The male suspect fled the area on foot. Randolph police, with the assistance of Braintree and Weymouth K-9 units, searched the area but were unable to locate him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Randolph High School, about a third of a mile away, went into lockdown while the search for the suspect took place.

Detectives continued to investigate, collecting 9mm shell casings from the scene. K-9 teams later located a loaded 9mm gun wtih a high-capacity magazine hidden in a bandana in a nearby wooded area.

Investigators searching Randolph neighborhood after a 20-year-old man was shot at nearby Wendy’s; suspect got away. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/LH8Wd1asyA — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) May 4, 2022

Through subsequent investigation, police were able to identify Raymond as a suspect. He and the victim reportedly know each other and he is known to police.

Raymond was seen by officers between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesday when he returned to the area where teh gun had been found by police. He was taken into custody without incident. A knife was found on him during the arrest.

He entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Thursday in Quincy District Court and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 11.

His defense attorney is Ethan Yankowitz.

In a statement, Wendy’s said, “We are aware of an incident that took place at our restaurant in Randolph today, and we hope that the victim will make a full recovery. We believe this was an isolated incident, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement on their investigation.”

Police have not said what the motive for shooting may have been.