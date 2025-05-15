Arrest made in connection with suspicious Vermont missing-persons case

An arrest has been made in connection with the suspicious disappearance of a Vermont man earlier this year.

Corey Crooker, 43, of Bradford, was last seen by family Jan. 9, according to authorities. The last known communication with him came five days later, on Jan. 14.

Vermont State Police said Thursday that they had arrested 41-year-old Lisa Akey, of Bradford, on charges including being an accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice and providing false information to a police officer.

While Crooker's disappearance was not initially considered to be suspicious, police said in February that new evidence had indicated that "the circumstances are potentially criminal in nature." State police carried out a court-ordered search in February at a property on Old Post Road in Bradford.

State police said Thursday that Akey is a resident of the home on Old Post Road that was searched in connection with Crooker's disappearance. They said their investigation remains active, and additional charges are expected.

Akey was scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday in Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea. No additional details were released, but state police said more information is expected to be included in court documents that will be made public after her court appearance.