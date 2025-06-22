Arrest made in deadly Worcester shooting

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Worcester police said they responded to multiple calls for shots fired on Southgate Street around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk and began providing medical aid.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the shooting, and a firearm was recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.