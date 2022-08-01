Arrest Made in Double-Fatal Crash in Western Mass.

An arrest has been made in connection with a crash Friday in Chicopee, Massachusetts, that left two people dead.

Demian Ward, 24, of Forth Worth, Texas, has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.

Chicopee police were called to the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a 2-vehicle collision. A Chevy Impala had been hit by a Dodge Ram on Montgomery Street while attempting to exit a gas station.

The driver of the Impala, Fermin Martinez, 55, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, Luz Martinez, 75, of Springfield, died while being taken to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Chicopee police, state police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.