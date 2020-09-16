quincy

Arrest Made in Fatal Quincy Stabbing

Cameron Nohmy, 24, was stabbed around 10:45 p.m. Friday in Quincy's Wollaston neighborhood

By Marc Fortier and Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police said they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing last weekend in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Alyssa Dellamano, 22, of Quincy, was arrested at a residence in Weymouth on Wednesday morning on a murder warrant out of Quincy District Court, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. She was scheduled to be arraigned sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Police also arrested Samantha Perrier, 24, of Dedham, and charged her with misleading the investigation.

Cameron Nohmy, 24, of Quincy, was stabbed around 10:45 p.m. on Friday near Hancock and Woodbine streets in the city's Wollaston neighborhood, prosecutors said. Nohmy was transported to Boston Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

Police were notified of the incident by associates of Nohmy, prosecutors said.

Authorities haven't said what they believe led up to the fatal stabbing.

