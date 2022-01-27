Arrest Made in Fatal Roxbury Stabbing

Hours after a double stabbing in Roxbury which left one man dead, police have made an arrest.

Raymond Joel Castro, 42, of Dorchester, was arrested in the area of Humboldt Avenue after Boston police officers initially responded to the incident at 5 Rockville Park in Roxbury, officials said.

Both victims were transported to Boston Medical Center, where one man was pronounced dead from his wounds. The other man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Castro is charged with murder, assault to murder and a warrant for violation of probation. He's scheduled to appear in Roxbury District Court later Thursday and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. It is unclear if there was a known connection between the suspect and either victim.