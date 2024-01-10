lawrence

Arrest made in fatal stabbing at McDonald's in Lawrence

Authorities identified the suspect and the victim on Wednesday morning

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday at a McDonald's in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marcos A. Muniz, 47, has been charged with murder, the Essex County District Attorney's Office. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Lawrence District Court.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lawrence police responded to a report of a fight at the McDonald's on Broadway, and found 32-year-old Kendrick Marcus Brown suffering from a stab wound. He was treated on scene by police and taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

State and local police and the district attorney's office are investigating.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Storm lashes Mass. with torrential rain and heavy winds, causing flooding, power outages

Boston 10 hours ago

Man fights deportation after end of prison sentence for killing sexual assailant

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsstabbing
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us