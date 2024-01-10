Arrest made in fatal stabbing at McDonald's in Lawrence

Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday at a McDonald's in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marcos A. Muniz, 47, has been charged with murder, the Essex County District Attorney's Office. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Lawrence District Court.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lawrence police responded to a report of a fight at the McDonald's on Broadway, and found 32-year-old Kendrick Marcus Brown suffering from a stab wound. He was treated on scene by police and taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

State and local police and the district attorney's office are investigating.