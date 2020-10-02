Arrest Made in Hit-and-run Crash Outside Boston Public Garden

Police said an arrest has been made after a woman was struck by a stolen pickup truck outside the Boston Public Garden on Thursday afternoon.

The driver's name has not been released. They are expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Witnesses said a bystander with medical training came to help the screaming victim, who police said was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the intersection of Boylston and Charles streets across from the Four Seasons hotel, at 4:23 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

A woman had been hit by the stolen pickup truck, police said. The black vehicle also crashed into and damaged an entrance gate of the garden, and it remained at the scene behind police tape hours later.

A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a pickup truck near the Boston Public Garden.

The driver ran off on foot, police said.

"I heard the screeching of tires, and I looked up and I saw the black pickup truck jump the curb then smash into the fence and posts, and I heard a woman screaming and immediately dialed 911," eyewitness Donald Saarela said.

"I saw someone bolt from the car, really fast," said Paul Kilrain. "Running."

Kilrain said he was on the eighth floor of the Four Seasons Hotel when he saw what happened from the window.

"My sense was somebody hit somebody and took off," he said.