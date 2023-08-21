Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that injured husband and wife from Falmouth

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run crash last week that seriously injured a husband and wife from Falmouth, Massachusetts.

David Eldredge Jr., 33, of Falmouth turned himself in to police on Friday and is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, crosswalk violation and several other violations.

He is being held on $5,000 bail at the Barnstable County House of Correction following his arraignment in Falmouth District Court.

Falmouth police said Eldredge was driving the motorcycle that struck 65-year-old David Fitch and 60-year-old Sandra Fitch on Main Street in a crosswalk in front of the Estia Restaurant on the evening of Aug. 14. Both were hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Eldgredge was able to push his vehicle off the road and appeared to be waiting for emergency personnel to arrive, according to police. But before officers got to the scene, he fled on foot into a wooded area surrounding Siders Pond behind Falmouth Town Hall. A search of the area with the assistance of a police K9 unit was unsuccessful.

"He kind of stood there quietly and didn’t say a word to anyone there and then it wasn’t till about 10 mins later when police showed up that we noticed he kinda just slipped away and fled the scene,” said Demetri Markantonis, the general manager at Estia Restaurant.

Markantonis said he stayed with the couple waiting for police to arrive and that they seemed “responsive but uncomfortable.”

No update on their condition was released by police on Monday.