Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
UMass Amherst

Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run That Left UMass Student Badly Injured

The suspect, only identified as a male, is not a student at UMass

By Jake Levin

Police in Amherst have made an arrest in the hit-and-run crash which left a UMass student badly injured earlier this week.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan announced that the suspect, who was only identified as a male, was not a student at UMass. He is accused of striking a 20-year-old student in a crosswalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Sunset Avenue on campus.

The name of the student struck has not yet been released, either. He remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

The vehicle allegedly driven by the suspect was located around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Northampton, where he was placed under arrest, according to the DA's office.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He'll face multiple charges related to the crash in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Thursday morning. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

More local coverage

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

1 Dead After House Fire in Seabrook, NH

Danvers 5 hours ago

Mass. AG Investigating Danvers Hockey Team Controversy

This article tagged under:

UMass AmherstMassachusettshit-and-runumassNorthwestern District Attorney's Office
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us